Thursday, September 5, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Anushka Sharma’s father asked her to leave the dining table

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 5: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has opened up on how she inculcated the disciplined routine in her life, crediting her parents, and her Army background.

 

 

Recently, Anushka was present at an event in Mumbai. During a media interaction, she was heard talking about maintaining discipline in life, and how she appreciates the little things done by her parents during her growing years.

 

Daughter of Army officer– Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, Anushka said: “I think one thing that my parents did very naturally, and I think it is because I come from an Army background we lived a very disciplined life. Not like how you imagine a military home to be, naturally the routines.”

 

“For example if we were very finicky on the table, we didn’t want to eat something, our dad used to not shout at us, nothing, he used to say, ‘please leave, but when you are hungry that’s what you going to get’. And I think these things are important. We valued what our parents were doing for us. It really has made me appreciate things a lot,” added Anushka.

 

Meanwhile, Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in romantic film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. She rose to prominence with starring roles in Yash Raj Films’ romances ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

 

She has been a part of films like — ‘Badmaash Company’, ‘Patiala House’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’, ‘PK’, ‘NH10’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Sui Dhaaga’.

 

Anushka last featured in the 2018 comedy drama ‘Zero’, written by Himanshu Sharma, directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

 

She was the producer of period horror film ‘Bulbbul’, written and directed by Anvita Dutt. It was produced by Anushka and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz, and starred Triptii Dimri in the lead role alongside Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

 

Anushka next has “Chakda ‘Xpress”– a biographical sport drama based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, written by Abhishek Banerjee, and directed by Prosit Roy. It stars Anushka, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur. (IANS)

Previous article
Mira Rajput meets her college professor after 12 yrs; drops photo
Next article
Sara Ali Khan nails look in earthy shade
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Simmering dissent against ‘illegal’ mosque turns into massive protest in Shimla

Shillong, September 5: Hindu outfits in Shimla staged a massive protest on Thursday after days of simmering dissent...
Health

Study links air pollution with infertility in men

Shillong, September 5: Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution is linked to a higher risk...
Health

How human brain acts on spontaneous decisions

Shillong, September 5: Have you ever been faced with a choice at a crossroads? A recent study may...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sara Ali Khan nails look in earthy shade

Shillong, September 5:  Actress Sara Ali Khan dropped a motley of pictures looking every inch a doll in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Simmering dissent against ‘illegal’ mosque turns into massive protest in Shimla

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 5: Hindu outfits in Shimla staged a...

Study links air pollution with infertility in men

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter...

How human brain acts on spontaneous decisions

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Have you ever been faced with...
Load more

Popular news

Simmering dissent against ‘illegal’ mosque turns into massive protest in Shimla

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 5: Hindu outfits in Shimla staged a...

Study links air pollution with infertility in men

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter...

How human brain acts on spontaneous decisions

Health 0
Shillong, September 5: Have you ever been faced with...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img