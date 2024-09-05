Not lack of zeal, M’laya & Assam cautious: CM xon border talks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 4: Amidst backlash over stalled interstate boundary negotiations, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday clarified that the cautious approach in the second phase of talks with Assam is due to the sensitive nature of the areas involved, not a lack of enthusiasm. The second phase of negotiations has been stalled for over a year, with both governments repeatedly assuring the resumption of talks.

Addressing concerns about the perceived delay, Sangma explained, “It’s not about zeal. The second phase is much more complicated and sensitive. Whatever steps we take, we need to be very careful. That’s why in the first phase, we focused on areas we found more solvable.”

Sangma highlighted that locations such as Langpih, Psiar, Khanduli, and Block-II are among the more complicated areas, making the process slower compared to the first phase of talks. “Though our desire and intention are as firm as before, the sensitivity of the situation requires us to move cautiously to create the right consensus and resolve the issues properly,” he added.

When asked about the timeline for the next round of talks, Sangma mentioned a recent informal dinner meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “We discussed all the matters casually, and we expect to have the next round of talks in October,” he said. “These are complex and sensitive areas, so we will proceed carefully, but we have agreed to meet within two months, possibly in October, though the exact date is yet to be decided.”