Decaying infra, inefficiencies threaten future of edn sector

MEGHALAYA’S EDUCATION CRISIS

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 4: Meghalaya’s education sector finds itself at a critical crossroads, grappling with decaying infrastructure and ineffective governance. Despite receiving a substantial allocation of Rs 39,882.71 lakh under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan scheme from the central government, the state’s education system appears mired in inefficiencies that threaten its very foundation.

The Project Approval Board (PAB) approved a total budget of Rs 558.81 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, with Rs 553.92 crore earmarked for essential educational needs. Yet, a grim reality overshadows these figures, as the state is already burdened with a spillover of Rs 120.44 crore from previous years, pointing towards a failure in utilising the funds provided.

This unspent amount has now been rolled over into the current fiscal year, with the state government under pressure to address this backlog by September 2024.

The systemic challenges extend beyond mere financial mismanagement.

Meghalaya’s schools are in a dire state of disrepair, with severe infrastructure deficits exacerbating the crisis. Out of 7,783 schools across the state, nine have zero enrollments, and a staggering 5,422 schools struggle with fewer than 50 students each. The situation is further worsened by the fact that 549 schools are operating with only one teacher, and 17.34% of elementary schools are grappling with an unfavorable pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), thereby compromising the quality of education.

Basic amenities in schools are a particular area of concern.

Of the 79 sanctioned toilet projects, only seven have been completed, leaving 91% unfinished.

The situation is even bleaker for girls’ toilets, with 86% of the 476 sanctioned facilities still pending. Similarly, only 1% of the 520 sanctioned drinking water facilities have been provided, and none of the 19 sanctioned toilets for children with special needs (CsWN) have been completed.

The much-touted initiatives for skill education and innovation labs are in a similarly dismal state, with 39% of sanctioned skill education labs and all 50 sanctioned Atal Tinkering Labs still incomplete.

Workforce lacuna

Beyond infrastructure, the state’s educational workforce also paints a bleak picture. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) are both severely understaffed. In SCERT, 14.29% of sanctioned posts remain vacant, and in the seven functional DIETs in the state, out of 175 sanctioned posts, 88 are filled and 87 remain vacant, severely hampering the state’s ability to train and support teachers.

The state has been warned that funding for DIETs under the Excellence Scheme will be withheld unless these vacancies are addressed by June 2024.

The situation in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KGBVs) also raises concerns, with 69% of the 1,600 available seats unfilled and only 10 out of 19 approved KGBVs operational. The inefficiencies plaguing the system are glaring. The state has been directed to make these fully functional and ensure 100% enrollment, but progress has been painfully slow.

Rising dropout rates

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of Meghalaya’s educational crisis is the dropout rate, which far exceeds the national average. The state’s dropout rates stand at 9.84% at the primary level, 10.64% at the upper primary level, and a distressing 21.68% at the secondary level.

These figures indicate that the education system has failed to retain students as they progress to higher classes, with the lack of basic infrastructure likely playing a significant role in this exodus.

Despite the state’s known challenges, there has been little improvement in recent years. The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a flagship initiative meant to revitalise the education sector, has been lacklustre at best.

As of November 2023, only 74 of the 202 tasks outlined in the NEP 2020 tracker have been updated. The state has also been slow in rolling out the ‘SARTHAQ’ initiative, a critical reform aimed at advancing quality education.

While the central government’s allocation of Rs 39,882.71 lakh for Meghalaya’s education sector in the 2024-25 fiscal year is significant, it comes with stringent conditions due to the state’s history of not being able to utilise the funds. The state must effectively utilise the unspent balances from previous years, amounting to Rs 12,044.32 lakh, which have been carried over as a spillover. This includes Rs 3,940.59 lakh for elementary education, Rs 6,661.02 lakh for secondary education, and Rs 1,442.71 lakh for teacher education.

Ironically, the committed liability of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) stands at Rs 9,932.67 lakh. The release of non-recurring grants from the Centre is contingent upon Meghalaya’s ability to meet specific criteria, including the production of required documents and demonstrating tangible progress in both the physical and financial aspects of the projects. These funds will be released under a single budget head, with sub-heads for elementary (including teacher education) and secondary education classified separately to ensure transparency in fund allocation.

The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, mandates that the state government must bridge any funding gaps after considering contributions from the central government and the state’s mandatory matching share. This places an additional responsibility on the state to ensure that all financial obligations are met to fully implement the Act.

The PAB has approved the above activities for the state during FY 2024-25, subject to the condition that expenditures align with Government of India guidelines. Additionally, the state must avoid duplication of activities and ensure that components falling under the purview of other departments are carried out in accordance with their respective guidelines.

However, with persistent issues in staffing, infrastructure, and school management, the road ahead looks daunting, to say the least. The clock is ticking for the state government, and failure to act could have long-lasting implications for the future of education in Meghalaya, leaving the next generation to bear the brunt of today’s inaction.