Thursday, September 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sara Ali Khan nails look in earthy shade

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 5:  Actress Sara Ali Khan dropped a motley of pictures looking every inch a doll in earthy hues.

 

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a light brown hued tube dress. The actress completed her outfit with chunky golden jewelry and a Jacquemus bag. For the look, she chose to go minimal with nude a make-up look.

 

She wrote as the caption: “Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us, or we find it not.”

 

The actress had recently shared a post on the photo-sharing app with filmmaker Anurag Basu and her ‘Metro… In Dino’ co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The three could be seen making goofy faces at the camera as they struck a pose together.

 

For the caption, she wrote: “Metro In Dino…Madness mein hum teeno.”

 

Talking about the actress, Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic inter-faith love story ‘Kedarnath’, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

 

She has then featured in action film ‘Simmba’, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of ‘Singham’ in a cameo role.

 

Sara has also been a part of movies like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

 

She was last seen as Usha Mehta in the historical biographical film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, that revolves around India’s struggle for freedom in 1942. It is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alexx O’Nell and Emraan Hashmi. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

 

She will also be seen in ‘Sky Force’, and ‘Eagle’ in the kitty. (IANS)

When Anushka Sharma’s father asked her to leave the dining table
