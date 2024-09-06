Friday, September 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

JE claims three lives in state in two months

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Three persons have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the last two months out of a total of 30 cases reported from various parts of the state.
The three deaths reported in July and August include two from Ri-Bhoi and one from East Jaintia Hills. The deceased include two females and one male.
Out of the total number of 30 cases reported so far, 12 are from Ri-Bhoi, seven from East Khasi Hills, five from East Jaintia Hills, four from West Jaintia Hills, and one case each was reported from South West Garo Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills.
National Vector Born Diseases Control Program (NVBDCP) State Officer, Meribha Sohliya told The Shillong Times on Thursday they recently detected one confirmed case of JE from Khanduli, a border village with Assam.
She said that an entomological study found high densities of culex mosquitoes and larvae in the area.
The team of entomologists also took the opportunity to raise awareness among the residents about the danger of JE and the preventive measures.
According to her, JE is prevalent across the state although only one case has been reported from Garo Hills so far.
Stating that JE is preventable through vaccination, Sohliya said that the first dose is given when the infant is 9 months old while the second dose is given when they are one-and-half-year old.
Sohliya said children who are not vaccinated suffer from neurological disorder if they are infected with JE.
She also disclosed that the 12-year-old who died in Bhoirymbong had apparently not been vaccinated since there are no records.

