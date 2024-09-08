PHE dept counters BJP onslaught on JJM row

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: The Meghalaya government on Saturday refuted allegations made by the State BJP regarding the faulty implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), placing the blame on the Village Water & Sanitation Committee (VWSC) for neglecting their duties. According to officials, the VWSC, which was responsible for maintaining the JJM project after its handover, abandoned their role, rendering the project non-functional despite it being previously declared as part of the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative.

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Marcuise Marak addressed the accusations, clarifying that the JJM portal’s report showing 100% coverage of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in some villages was accurate based on the situation at the time. He highlighted the challenges faced in executing the mission, especially in remote rural areas where households are scattered.

Additionally, poor road conditions during the monsoon, erratic power supply, and water source depletion due to climate change were identified as key hurdles in maintaining consistent water supply.

Marak emphasised that despite these challenges, the state government remains committed to ensuring that every household receives water under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative. He also noted that the government has introduced platforms like CM Connect and MegPGRAMS, allowing citizens to directly communicate their grievances to the authorities.

“These platforms ensure that concerns and grievances are heard and addressed promptly. In addition to these digital platforms, public interaction sessions are also held, such as in Adokgre, Chenanggre, involving all officers from various departments,” he added.

During a recent public interaction in Mandalgre, East Garo Hills, Marak revealed that internal disagreements within the VWSC had caused the abandonment of the project, leading to its failure. The government has since pledged to assist the committee and ensure proper oversight in the future.

Regarding the BJP’s allegation of falsified data submission for an award from the Centre, Marak clarified that the award was based on an independent evaluation conducted by third-party agencies empanelled by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Marak reassured that the MDA Government remains fully committed to the transparent and efficient implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to improve the quality of life for rural households across Meghalaya.