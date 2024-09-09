Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Health

Centre confirms presence of Mpox virus in isolated patient, no widespread risk

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, September 9: The Centre on Monday said the suspected case of monkeypox (Mpox) has been verified in a patient as a travel-related infection, adding that there is no widespread risk to the public at this time.

 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus of the West African ‘clade 2’ in the patient.

 

This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, the ministry clarified.

 

“The individual, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities,” it clarified.

 

The case aligns with earlier risk assessments and continues to be managed according to established protocols. Public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained.

 

“There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time,” said the government.

 

Health experts have advised not to panic as the monkeypox virus has minimal pandemic potential.

 

“There is no need to panic. While fatality remains high, transmission is possible only among close contacts,” Dr. Harshal R. Salve, Additional professor, Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

 

Mpox is a viral disease identified as fever, rash, and lymphadenopathy — a condition that causes lymph nodes to swell or become abnormally shaped or sized. It is a self-limiting disease and patients recover within 4 weeks, Salve said.

 

The Centre has advised the states and union territories to screen, test, and trace contacts of all suspected Mpox cases. (IANS)

Why night owls are at higher risk of diabetes
