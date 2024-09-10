Tuesday, September 10, 2024
SPORTS

Banganson’s hat-trick sends Meghalaya to final

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 9: Banganson scored yet another hat-trick as Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya crushed Govt. Secondary School, Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh 7-0 to enter the finals of 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament which was played at the Tejas Football Ground, New Delhi, on Monday.
They will face TG English School, Bishnupur, Manipur in the finals on Wednesday (11th September) at the Ambedkar Stadium who qualified for the summit clash by edging out Sri Lanka Schools Football Association by a solitary goal.
Myngken Christian HSS was in cruise control from the start of the match dominating every part of the field.
It took the side 21 minutes to break the deadlock through a fine solo run and finish by Banganson. The goal opened the floodgates as Banganson doubled the advantage in the 36th minute and three minutes later Mebanlamiynit made it 3-0 from a deadly counter attack.
Alicestar scored the fourth in the 44th minute after the striker rounded the goalkeeper and slotted the ball into the empty net.
Banganson completed his hat-trick in the 46th minute with a neat finish after stealing the ball from the defender.
Alicestar piled on the misery for the Arunachal side, scoring his second goal and the team’s sixth with a powerful left footed finish.
Substitute Menatskheng completed the rout in the 65th minute foxing two defenders and the goalkeeper to slot the ball into the empty net and cruise through to the finals.
In the second semifinal, Heroba’s 27th minute strike against Sri Lanka Schools Football Association was enough for TG English School, Bishnupur, Manipur to qualify for the summit clash.
The right winger took advantage of the mistake by the distance and his first time shot found the target after hitting the post.
The Sri Lankan side piled on the pressure to equalise in the second half, but the Manipur outfit was composed in defence and saw the match out to book their places in Wednesday’s finals.

