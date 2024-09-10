Tuesday, September 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian mutual fund industry’s net AUM crosses Rs 65 lakh crore, SIPs at fresh high

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Sep 10: The net assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry surged to cross Rs 65 lakh crore mark for the first time in August, data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) showed on Tuesday. Equity funds saw Rs 38,239 crore inflows in August, a 3.03 per cent growth from Rs 37,113 crore witnessed in July.

Equity inflows have shown remarkable strength, with the last four months consistently exceeding Rs 34,000 crore. Pankaj Shrestha, Head-Investment Services, Prabhudas Lilladher, said that thematic and sectoral funds witnessed the highest inflows, driven primarily by New Fund Offerings (NFOs).

Notably, this marks the 42nd consecutive month of positive equity inflows. Large-cap funds also attracted significant investments this month, alongside strong inflows across mid-cap and small-cap categories, reflecting robust investor confidence in the broader market” The net AUM at the end of month stood at Rs 66.70 lakh crore.

Inflows into open-ended equity funds have remained in the positive zone for the 42nd month in a row. Overall, open-ended mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 1,08,240.95 crore. The systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached fresh highs as monthly contributions via SIPs hit Rs 23,547 crore in August, against Rs 23,332 crore in the previous month.

According to the data, inflows into small-cap funds increased 52 per cent to Rs 3,209.33 crore and net investments into mid-cap funds increased 86 per cent to Rs 3,054.68 crore. Large-cap category saw net inflows of Rs 2,636.86 crore during August, a surge of 293 per cent. In the fixed-income category, debt mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 45,169.36 crore during August.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said that the quantum of net inflows witnessed in August 2024 was the second highest monthly net inflow ever received, second only to the net inflows in June 2024.

“Moreover, this was the 42nd consecutive month of net inflow in the equity-oriented funds highlighting the ever-increasing appeal of mutual funds among investors. The number of folios also increased by 3.16 per cent from 13.8 crore in July to 14.3 crore in August highlighting the emergence of mutual funds as a preferred investment option among investors,” he mentioned.

The launch of new funds continued in August as well. The month witnessed the launch of six new fund offerings which cumulatively garnered Rs 11,067 crore. There is also no stopping the launch of passive strategies. In August, 10 passive funds were launched (5 each from index and other ETF segments). These funds combined garnered Rs 884 crore.

IANS

Previous article
K’taka BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi in US
Next article
5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), on Tuesday criticised...
NATIONAL

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of blood cancer and the...
NATIONAL

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent controversial former Principal of R.G Kar Medical...
NATIONAL

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increased from 1.65 crore...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img