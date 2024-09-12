Thursday, September 12, 2024
Assam Cong leaders meet Guv; urges judicial probe into financial scams

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Sept 12: Amidst financial scams in the name of online trading in Assam, a delegation of senior Congress leaders met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a memorandum requesting a judicial probe into financial scams by fake trading firms in the state.

The Congress delegation, , led by CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, brought to the notice of the Governor the series of financial scams in Assam including the Rs 2,200-crore online trading scam involving Bishal Phukan and Sumi Borah, among others; the DB Stock Broking scam, involving Deepankar Barman and the Trading For A Living (TFAL), scam involving Swapnanil Das.

Besides, other trading scams involving Singhania Fintech Agro Business Consortium, Ranjit Kakati, Hemen Rabha, Dharmendra Rabha, Mainau Brahma, Md. Sakir, etc, were also brought to the notice of the Governor.

“The alarming surge in financial fraud in Assam reflects a broader trend driven by the rise of digital transactions, which has opened new avenues for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerable individuals,” the party stated in the memorandum.

The delegates further mentioned that the Assam Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2000 envisages procedural due diligence for establishment of financial establishments and measures to safeguard depositors’ interest.

“However, all these legal frameworks were overlooked and, as a result, the interest of the depositors were compromised. Despite the efforts of the Assam Police and other authorities, it is evident that a more robust and transparent investigation is required to bring the culprits to justice and restore public confidence,” the party stated.

In the light of such circumstances, the Congress delegates requested the Governor’s intervention to initiate a comprehensive judicial probe into the financial scams.

The party leaders further emphasised the need for an investigation of all the cases by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court, who shall monitor the investigation to be conducted by ED, CBI or other agencies to ensure impartiality, transparency and thoroughness.

 

Bangladesh: Four workers killed in Bogura oil tank explosion
‘Ready to step down’, says Mamata amid deadlock in talks with junior doctors
