Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Bangladesh: Four workers killed in Bogura oil tank explosion

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bogura, Sep 12:  A devastating oil tank explosion on Thursday at the rice bran oil unit of Majumdar Products Limited in Bogura, Bangladesh, has claimed the lives of four workers. The tragic incident occurred around 2:15pm on Thursday at the company’s facility in the Bhabanipur union of Sherpur Upazila, according to Sherpur Police Station chief Rezaul Karim Reza, bdnews24 reported.

The deceased workers have been identified as Md Imran, 31, Mohammad Saeed, 38, Md Rubel, 31, and Md Monir, 28, all residents of Officers Colony in Nilphamari’s Syedpur Upazila.

Eyewitnesses reported that the four workers were engaged in repair work on a rice bran oil tank when sparks from welding came into contact with the oil inside the tank, triggering the explosion.

The workers were severely injured in the blast and were rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura. Unfortunately, doctors declared them dead upon arrival. The bodies of the deceased workers are currently at the morgue of the hospital, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalon Hossain of Shilimpur Medical Outpost.

Police are investigating the incident, and authorities have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken following a thorough investigation, said OC Reza. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

IANS

Previous article
Multi-crore online trading scam: Accused couple detained in Dibrugarh
Next article
Assam Cong leaders meet Guv; urges judicial probe into financial scams
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Why Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?

New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY...
NATIONAL

‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury

New Delhi, Sep 12:  President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away...
NATIONAL

Student’s death: Media groups flay IIT-G move to prevent scribes from entering campus

GUWAHATI, Sep 12: Media associations in Assam have condemned the IIT-Guwahati’s decision to prevent on-duty journalists from entering...
NATIONAL

Shimla mosque authorities agree to seal illegal portion: Himachal ministers

Shimla, Sep 12:  A day after massive protests erupted in the Himachal Pradesh capital over demand to demolish...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Why Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited...

‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12:  President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Student’s death: Media groups flay IIT-G move to prevent scribes from entering campus

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Sep 12: Media associations in Assam have condemned...
Load more

Popular news

Why Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited...

‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12:  President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Student’s death: Media groups flay IIT-G move to prevent scribes from entering campus

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Sep 12: Media associations in Assam have condemned...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img