Shillong’s limited healthcare infra forces patients to seek treatment outside state

SHILLONG, Sep 11: Despite significant financial investments and government claims of strengthening the healthcare system, the healthcare infrastructure in the state capital remains inadequate, pushing many residents to seek treatment outside Meghalaya.

The lack of super-specialty hospitals and specialists in the state forces patients to travel to places like Guwahati, Bangalore, Chennai, Vellore, and New Delhi for advanced medical care.

Currently, Shillong has a limited number of both private and government hospitals that can provide super-specialty treatments. As a result, those who can afford it often venture out of the state.

A visit to a prominent private hospital in Guwahati revealed that a large number of patients there hail from Meghalaya and other Northeastern states, where healthcare options are limited.

“We came to Guwahati for treatment because there are many more options here. In Shillong, we have a limited number of hospitals, and the treatment in Guwahati is much more advanced and clear,” a patient from Shillong said on condition of anonymity.

The shortage of specialists in the state capital further compounds the situation, leaving patients with no choice but to seek treatment in cities like Guwahati, Chennai and New Delhi.

Even Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had to be flown to New Delhi for advanced treatment, highlighting the lack of healthcare infrastructure in Meghalaya.

“In Guwahati, there are scores of specialists available and options are plenty. But in Shillong, barring a few specialists and options, we don’t have many options. It is a herculean task to travel all the way to Guwahati with a patient, but we have no other choice,” another patient remarked.

Many patients have voiced their concerns, stating that it is high time Shillong, as the capital of Meghalaya, should have more super-specialty private hospitals. Having just one or two such institutes cannot serve the entire city, much less the entire state.

The situation is even more striking when compared to neighbouring state of Assam, where almost every district now boasts a medical college and hospital.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya, even after more than 50 years of statehood, has yet to construct a single medical college.

Some patients have also noted that the professionalism and working culture in Assam’s hospitals are better, despite the challenges of traveling to cities like Guwahati for treatment.