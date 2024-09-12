Thursday, September 12, 2024
Multi-crore online trading scam: Accused couple detained in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Sep 12: The Special Task Force of Assam Police on Thursday detained actor-choreographer Sumi Borah and her husband, Tarkik Borah, in connection with a multi-crore online trading scam.

The couple were detained by the STF in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh, hours after Sumi, a key accused and one of the ‘most wanted’ in the scam, announced her decision to surrender before police in Dibrugarh, little over a week after she, along with her husband, and two others, had gone into “hiding”.

The detention by the STF team reportedly took place while the couple were on their way to surrender before the police.

Lauding the STF team, Assam director-general of police G.P Singh commented on social media: “The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF.”

According to reports, the couple were taken by the STF team to the Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club in the early hours of Thursday and were provided lodging arrangements in the club.

Subsequently, the accused were handed over to Dibrugarh police along with some incriminating documents that were seized from their possession, Dibrugarh superintendent of police, V.V Rakesh Reddy informed, adding that a detailed statement in regard to the ongoing police investigation would be provided later.

According to sources, the accused couple were produced in a court in Dibrugarh on Thursday and subsequently sent to five-days’ police custody even as the police had asked for a week’s remand.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Police made a significant breakthrough by arresting Tarkik Borah’s brother, Amlan Borah, (one of the accused and most wanted) from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

It may be recalled that “look out” circulars against the couple and a few others were issued by the police after the accused persons did not turn up for police questioning regarding the scam and had instead gone into “hiding”.

Last week, police arrested Bishal Phukan, one of the key accused in the Rs 2200-crore unregulated trading scam, in Dibrugarh. Phukan had reportedly defrauded many people by promising hefty returns on stock market investments.

Notably, Assam Police has made about 40 arrests across the state in the online trading scam.

A special investigation team (SIT) had also been constituted to dismantle the nexus and arrest all such scamsters and cyber criminals currently operating in the state.

CPI-M chief Yechury passes away, condolences pour in
Bangladesh: Four workers killed in Bogura oil tank explosion
