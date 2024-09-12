‘Drug rap on Dhar not entirely unfounded’

VPP says there can never be smoke without a fire

SHILLONG, Sep 11: Allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, raised by Congress, does not seem to die even after he slapped a Rs 100-crore defamation case against MPCC chief Vincent H Pala.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma has kept the issue alive by seeking a central probe.

And now, the opposition VPP has stoked the amber by not ruling out some truth in the allegations.

VPP leader and Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon on Wednesday expressed concern about Dhar’s alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Demanding action against those involved in the trade, Syngkon said, “There can never be smoke without a fire. I leave it at that.”

He said his travels across the Shillong parliamentary constituency made him realise drug menace has become a serious issue. “The parents are deeply worried,” he added.

“This was earlier limited to the urban areas but has now entered the remotest of places. As a community and society, we need to fight the menace as it concerns our children’s future,” he said.

He suggested that political parties, churches, Dorbars, and other social organisations should come together to protect the state’s future. “We have all the mechanisms in place if we really want to fight this evil,” he said.

HSPDP chief, KP Pangniang said it is too early to comment on the allegations against the state government and Dhar in particular about involvement in the drug trade.

“We cannot say anything without concrete evidence but are concerned (about the allegations). Stringent action should be taken against those involved,” he said.

Mukul Sangma has said he would move the Centre for an independent probe into the allegations against Dhar regarding drugs and illegal coal trade.

“Such strong allegations cannot just be shrugged off. An independent inquiry will prove whether the allegations are true or false,” he said.

Dhar issued a legal notice to Pala, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages and an unqualified apology for alleged criminal and civil defamation.

The New Delhi-based legal firm, Sharan and Associates LLP Advocates and Solicitors served the legal notice on Dhar’s behalf.