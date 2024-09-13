Friday, September 13, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

‘Back to School Campaign’ reaches WGH  

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Sep 13: As part of the continued effort of the Back to School Campaign in all the districts of Meghalaya, the Teams from Red FM 93.5 Shillong organized On-Ground Activities, Roadshows and Studio Shifts on Friday at various locations including Tura Super Market, Chandmari Market, Tura and Rongram Market.

The programme was organized by District Legal Services Authority, Tura in collaboration with Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority under the aegis National Legal Services Authority and Red FM Shillong.

The campaign titled, “Opening Doors for Education to Children” and “Back to School Campaign” with the tagline “Securing Free and Compulsory Education to Children of Meghalaya” aims to ensure that every child receives the education they deserve and also motivate the school dropouts to come back to formal education.

Speaking during the event, Jingjang Ch Marak from DLSA, Tura informed that as per the provisions of the act “Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act” was enacted ensuring every child has the right to free and compulsory education. Further, he motivated everyone as well as parents, students to find out any drop out in their locality and help them come back to formal education and added that they can seek assistance from DLSA, Tura at Room no 202.

A toll-free helpline number 15100 which allows school dropouts to return to school irrespective of their age, has also been put in place for parents and guardians to contact, as part of the initiative.

Members from District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills Tura, Officials from Education Department Tura, Radio Jockey from Red FM 93.5 Shillong, Teachers and Students were among others present during the event.

 

