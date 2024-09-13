Petition Committee meeting held in NGH

Tura, Sep 13: A meeting of the Petition Committee, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held today under the chairmanship of Pongseng R Marak, Chairman & Bajengdoba MLA.

The meeting was held at Multi Purpose Cooperative Hall, Mendipathar, Resubelpara where members of the Committee viz Remington Momin, Rambrai Jyrngam MLA, Dr Mizanur Rehman Kazi, Rajabala MLA and Sengchim Sangma, Chokpot MLA discussed various public welfare issues with the Nokmas, Sordars, SHGs and NGOs of the district.

Chairman Pongseng Marak informed the house that the Committee fosters citizens participation in the governance by encouraging the public to send a petition to the committee of any genuine grievances.

He asserted that the committee will look into the issues and redressal of such grievances would be made accordingly.

It may be mentioned that the it was the first ever meeting of the Petition Committee in Garo Hills. The committee members highlighted its objective and urged the citizens to collaborate for effective responsiveness of the committee.