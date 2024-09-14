Saturday, September 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM undergoes surgery; condition now stable

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is now in stable condition and has been moved to a regular ward, following surgery in the national capital.
Tynsong was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, on September 11, after being diagnosed with acute subdural hematoma.
A day later, a medical team successfully performed surgery to remove the hematoma.
It has been informed that his post-operative recovery is progressing well, with Tynsong responding positively to treatment.
A multidisciplinary team at Apollo Hospital is, meanwhile, overseeing his care to ensure a full recovery.

