Dy CM undergoes surgery; condition now stable

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is now in stable condition and has been moved to a regular ward, following surgery in the national capital.

Tynsong was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, on September 11, after being diagnosed with acute subdural hematoma.

A day later, a medical team successfully performed surgery to remove the hematoma.

It has been informed that his post-operative recovery is progressing well, with Tynsong responding positively to treatment.

A multidisciplinary team at Apollo Hospital is, meanwhile, overseeing his care to ensure a full recovery.