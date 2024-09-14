France: Thousands gather in support of victim drugged and raped for 10 years

Paris, Sep 14: Thousands of people gathered at the Place de la Republique in Paris to show their support to Gisele Pelicot and all rape victims, on Saturday. Holding placards and banners, the participants chanted, “we are all Gisele, we are all Gisele!” at the historic square, in support of victims of sexual violence.

Allegedly drugged by her ex-husband and then raped by dozens of men invited by him for over 10 years, Gisele Pelicot, now a septuagenarian, has become the embodiment of victims of sexual violence in France since her trial opened on September 2 at the Vaucluse criminal court in southeastern French region.

The 71-year-old victim reportedly refused a closed-door hearing entitled to rape victims so that the “the shame changes sides”. The shocking case has invited criticism from all around the world with several organisations calling for a detailed investigation and harsh punishment for the culprits in such cases.

Protests have also been held all over France since Friday in support of Gisele and all rape victims. “Demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris in support of Gisele and victims of sexist and sexual violence.

The patriarchal system kills, rapes, and injures. We must put an end to impunity. We must put an end to rape culture,” Frederique Reibell, a former English teacher, posted on X. According to reports, Pelicot told the court that she hopes that her testimony might help spare other women from similar ordeals.

During the 90-minute emotional hearing, Pelicot also narrated details of the horrendous acts committed against her for years. “Today we talk about rape culture, patriarchy, and shame that needs to change sides. This gathering at Montpellier in solidarity with Gisele Pelicot and all rape victims honours their desire to talk about the horror that men have made them suffer. Our anger must be translated into action,” said French politician Nathalie Ozio, currently the Deputy of the French National Assembly.

