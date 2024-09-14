Saturday, September 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HITO calls for govt action on Jowai transportation woes

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

JOWAI, Sep 13: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), West Jaiñtia Hills, on Friday called on the in charge of Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) at Jowai Depot, demanding that the state government address the ongoing transportation challenges faced by the locals.
Led by HITO president AG Satein, the members of HITO aired frustration with the government’s neglect of the MTC in Jowai.
They stressed the importance of reliable bus services, particularly for routes like Jowai to Saipung and Jowai to Khanduli Hamren, where many people still depend on MTC buses.
The organisation also highlighted numerous deficiencies at the Jowai Depot, including issues with buildings, parking facilities and staffing, such as vacant positions for Assistant District Manager (ADM) and Upper Division Assistant (UDA).
Maintaining that such shortcomings should be immediately resolved in the interest of the locals, the organisation has sought immediate intervention from the Transport Minister to address the same and prioritise the needs of the people of Jaintia Hills.

Today in City
