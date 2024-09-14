Saturday, September 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Maha CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar hail Centre’s move to remove MEP on onions, Basmati rice

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Sep 14:  Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hailed the Centre’s decision to lift export curbs on onions and Basmati rice and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of all onion farmers of Maharashtra.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar welcomed the Centre’s decision to remove $500 per metric tonnes Minimum Export Price (MEP) for onions with immediate effect and to relax the condition of $950 per tonne MEP for issuing registration-cum-allocation certificate for Basmati rice.

Ajit Pawar has also hailed the Centre’s decision to increase import duty on edible oil and its move to bring soybean at the MSP rates. “On behalf of all the onion farmers of Maharashtra, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the decision to remove the MEP on onion exports. Although the export ban on onions had been lifted, the MEP was imposed.

Due to this, the farmers had to face difficulties. I had also requested the Centre to remove the MEP. The decision to remove the MEP of $550 per tonne has come as a relief to thousands of onion growers in Maharashtra and will significantly increase onion exports and increase farmers’ income,” said the Chief Minister in his post on X. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar said that the Centre’s move has given a big relief to onion, Basmati rice and soybean farmers in the country. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for these decisions taken by the Union Government. I had consistently requested the Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to cancel the MEP on Basmati rice along with onion and increase the import duty on edible oil. These demands have been met,” he said. Ajit Pawar has also welcomed the Centre’s decision to increase the import duty on edible oil. He further stated the import duty hike on soybean oil would give a big relief to soybean farmers in the state and across India. Farmers will get good prices following the rise in soybean prices. Ajit Pawar on September 11 at his meeting with farmers’ leaders had said that the state and the Centre were sympathetic towards a range of issues faced by them. He had assured to take a state delegation to meet the Union Cooperation Minister and Union Agriculture Minister for the resolution of their issues. Both CM Shinde and Dy CM Pawar had said that the Centre’s decision to impose ban and MEP on onions had hit the Mahayuti’s prospects in the Lok Sabha elections. In the run up to the Assembly election, the duo had made a strong case for lifting of the ban and removal of MEP. Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also welcomed the Centre’s decision to remove MEP on onions and Basmati rice. “Onion is produced on a large scale in Marathwada and North Maharashtra while Basmati rice and other varieties of rice are grown in Konkan region and East Vidarbha. The farmers’ interests have been safeguarded with the Centre’s move,” he noted.

IANS

Previous article
UN chief appoints special envoy on water
Next article
R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work

Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday morning suddenly reached the spot of the...
INTERNATIONAL

UN chief appoints special envoy on water

United Nations, Sep 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Retno L.P. Marsudi of Indonesia as his special envoy...
NATIONAL

PM Modi has a new member at his residence, Deepjyoti

New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new member at his official residence -- 7...
NATIONAL

Onion prices drop in major cities after retail selling at subsidised rate: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 14: The government on Saturday announced that its retail sale initiative of onions at a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

UN chief appoints special envoy on water

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Sep 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed...

PM Modi has a new member at his residence, Deepjyoti

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

Popular news

R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

UN chief appoints special envoy on water

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Sep 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed...

PM Modi has a new member at his residence, Deepjyoti

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img