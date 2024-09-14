Saturday, September 14, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

R.G. Kar tragedy Mamata reaches protest site, promises to consider demands if doctors rejoin work

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Sep 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday morning suddenly reached the spot of the sit-in demonstration of the junior doctors in front of the state Health Department office and promised to consider their demands, as far as possible and in a gradual manner, provided the protesting doctors go back to duty.

Banerjee was greeted with the slogan “We want Justice” as she reached the protest venue accompanied by the state Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar. The Chief Minister had to wait for some time for the slogan-shouting to abate so she could begin her address to the doctors protesting the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

She spoke for five minutes and described her visit as her last attempt to enter into “constructive dialogues” with the protesters. “Despite security issues, I have personally come here. I have come here not as the Chief Minister. I salute your protests. I am myself a product of the students’ movement. Last night, there was torrential rain. I feel sad about the manner you have been protesting for the last many days. Even I could not sleep,” she said.

Claiming that she will try to consider the demands of the protesting junior doctors provided they rejoin duty, the Chief Minister said that she does not run the state government herself, she will have to discuss with all officials concerned.

“I will request CBI to ensure capital punishment for the guilty within the next three months. On my part, I will also take action against those who are guilty. I have come here just to say this,” she said.

She also announced that she has decided to dissolve the existing patient welfare committees in all medical colleges. “We will form new committees under the chairmanship of the Principal of those medical colleges. There will be senior and junior doctors in the new committees, besides government and police officials,” the Chief Minister said.

“Remember, the next hearing at the Supreme Court is on September 17. I will not take any action against you. Please give me some time,” she said. In their immediate reaction, the protesting doctors said that while they welcomed the gesture of the Chief Minister, they were sticking to their demands on the issue.

“The Chief Minister has invited us for discussion. Even we are ready for the discussion with open minds,” a protesting junior doctor said.

IANS

