Saturday, September 14, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi has a new member at his residence, Deepjyoti

New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a new member at his official residence — 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM). Her name is ‘Deepjyoti’. ‘Deepjyoti’ is a newborn calf, having taken birth at the Prime Minister’s residence recently. PM Modi himself took to his social media handle and shared the information about the same.

“It is said in our scriptures – ‘Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:’. There has been an auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Housing Family on Lok Kalyan Marg,” he wrote on his personal X handle.

Further revealing her name, he said, “In the Prime Minister’s residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’.” PM Modi also shared an adorable video of him along with Deepjyoti.

In the video, PM Modi could be seen worshipping her along with Maa Bhagwati. He could also be seen cuddling and hugging the newly-born calf and then taking ‘Deepjyoti’ for a small walk in the lush green gardens of 7 LKM. The less-than-one-minute video from PM Modi’s handle has lightened up social media, with many liking and commenting on the video. In less than 30 minutes, the video has garnered more than 15,000 likes and about 5,000 retweets.

Notably, the birth of the calf at PM’s official residence comes just days ahead of the auspicious Navratri festival. PM Modi is an ardent devotee of Maa Durga and keeps fasting for the whole nine-day festival.

During the auspicious nine-day period, he adheres to a strict schedule and consumes only warm water. Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to address two election rallies on Saturday, first in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and the second in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

IANS

