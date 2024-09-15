Sunday, September 15, 2024
NATIONAL

B’desh Islamist calls for liberation of WB from India

By: Agencies

Date:

KOLKATA, Sep 14: Issuing a direct threat to India, a Bangladeshi Islamist cleric, Jashimuddin Rahmani, has called on West Bengal Mamata Banerjee to liberate the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.
Rahmani, who is affiliated with the banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team, urged for a unified effort to free Bengal from what he termed “oppression.”
He also threatened India, asking it to refrain from any tussle with Bangladesh.
In a video message posted on X, Rahmani could be heard threatening India: “If you look at Bangladesh, we will gouge eyes. If you stretch a hand, we will cut the hand, and if you take any step, we will break the leg.”
This comes amid growing concerns over extremist ideologies crossing borders and stirring tensions in the region. (Agencies)

