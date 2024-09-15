Sunday, September 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KSU censures Cabinet min for linking price rise to lack of railway

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, Sep 14: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has strongly criticised Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Comingone Ymbon, for attributing the rise in essential commodity prices to the absence of railway connectivity in the state. It accused the minister of using this explanation as a cover for the government’s failure to address the issue.
KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah urged the public not to be swayed by such “irresponsible” statements. He reiterated the union’s long-standing opposition to railway expansion in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, stressing that no railway project will be allowed unless an anti-influx mechanism is implemented. “We have been demanding the implementation of the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation, 1873, or the Inner Line Permit (ILP),” Thabah said, highlighting that unchecked immigration into the state is a major concern.
He also recalled the KSU’s protests against railways in 1989 and a repeat of such resistance in 2017, when the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) began constructing the Tetelia-Byrnihat railway line. Thabah warned the government against “bulldozing” its way without ensuring proper anti-influx measures, saying the union would not hesitate to take strong action.
Meanwhile, the VPP also criticised the government for linking the price rise to the absence of railways. VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit pointed out that essential goods in other states like Mizoram are cheaper despite the lack of railway infrastructure. Responding to the criticism, Cabinet Minister Comingone Ymbon defended the government’s position, stating that prices in Meghalaya are stable compared to other Northeastern states. He dismissed the VPP’s concerns as election-centric politics, adding that Deputy Commissioners are actively monitoring prices in the state to prevent any significant hikes.

Previous article
NHIDCL revises plan for proposed underpass in city
Next article
UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM's official residence, in New...
MEGHALAYA

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has indicated a substantial portion of fresh loans are being...
MEGHALAYA

Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has raised alarm over the growing...
MEGHALAYA

UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: “Development for all” is the rallying cry of the United Democratic Party (UDP),...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

NATIONAL 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who...

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has...

Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the...
Load more

Popular news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

NATIONAL 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who...

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has...

Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img