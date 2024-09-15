Sunday, September 15, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONAL

NHIDCL revises plan for proposed underpass in city

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has revised its plan for the underpass construction along the Shillong-Dawki road. Initially, the plan extended the underpass till Barik Point, but the NHIDCL has now decided to end the underpass just before Anjalee Petrol Pump, abandoning the Barik point extension.
The decision comes after complications in land acquisition, with part of the required stretch involving defense land. According to NHIDCL sources, the state government was unable to hand over the necessary land for the project.
A few years ago, the State Government had proposed extending the underpass up to Barik point. However, the NHIDCL and project consultants were reportedly under the impression that land acquisition would not be a hurdle. “Given the state government’s inability to provide the necessary land, along with the involvement of Army-owned property, we are not inclined to extend the underpass to Barik Point,” an NHIDCL official stated. However, the official added that if the state government manages to acquire the land in the future, the plan could be revisited.
Currently, the NHIDCL is finalising the design for the 930-metre underpass, which will end a few hundred metres before Anjalee Petrol Pump. Once the design is complete, technical investigations for the construction will proceed.

In a first in India, rare dung beetle species found in Meghalaya
KSU censures Cabinet min for linking price rise to lack of railway
