NPP slams VPP for ‘politics’ on price rise

SHILLONG, Sep 14: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday slammed the MLAs of the VPP stating that they did not attend the last session of the Assembly for most part but are now complaining that they could not raise the issue of price rise due to paucity of time.

“They are playing politics just for the sake of elections. They should be a constructive Opposition which will inspire people but here, they are playing with the emotions and sentiments of people time and again,” Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma said, adding this is a dangerous trend.

Stating that they should not put the blame on the government for allegedly failing to perform in the Assembly as representatives of the people, he said, “They are misleading the people. The Speaker and the government had given enough time but they did not attend the House session full day. Their seats were always empty and they even walked out of the House for no reasons.”

Sangma claimed that the leaders of the VPP do not support their MLAs in the House when an issue is raised.

He said they are now talking big in front of the public about unity and togetherness.

Admitting that the issue of price rise is serious and a reality, the minister, however, said it is not justified for the VPP to ride piggyback on the public every time and play with their emotions to drive home a point.

According to Sangma, the VPP legislators can take up the issue at various forums for discussions with the government without making the public the scapegoat of their political goals. “We can fool the public only sometimes but not all the time,” he said, adding that there is Newton’s third law of motion and it will apply.