In a first in India, rare dung beetle species found in Meghalaya

By our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: A rare species of dung beetle, previously found only in Vietnam and Thailand, has been discovered in Meghalaya. Researchers from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) have identified the species Onitis bordati in a bamboo-dominated forest near Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Ri-Bhoi.

This marks the first time Onitis bordati has been documented in India, expanding its known range. The study, conducted by researchers Seena Narayanan Karimbumkara and Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan, was aimed at highlighting the region’s biodiversity.

Dung beetles, which feed on faeces, play a crucial role in maintaining ecosystems by contributing to seed dispersal, nutrient cycling, and pest control. This beetle is part of the tunneller species, with males known for their distinct forelegs, though their exact function remains unclear.

The research, based on over two decades of specimen collection, emphasised the need for conservation efforts in Northeastern India.

Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 29 sq. km, is home to various fauna, including clouded leopards, elephants, and the Great Slaty Woodpecker. With habitat destruction and climate change posing threats to biodiversity, ATREE is advocating for sustainable conservation strategies that involve local communities in protecting the region’s natural heritage.