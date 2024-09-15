Saturday, December 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Revised SSLC question paper to help students score more

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: Despite various efforts over the past two decades, the pass percentage for SSLC students has remained relatively unchanged.
In a bid to turn the tables, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has introduced significant changes to the format of question papers for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in an effort to improve the state’s long-stagnant pass percentage.
The changes, which apply to subjects like English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Health and Physical Education, come under the newly implemented ‘Scheme of Assessment’ and ‘Sample Question Papers.’
With the new question paper format and assessment scheme, the government aims to improve the long standing stagnant pass percentage of the state, an official from the Education department said.
The board has restructured the question paper format after feedback where students struggled with the complexity of multiple sections and sub-sections. Now, the question papers will have sections for multiple choice questions, long format and short format questions.
Further, Mathematics and Science will now be compulsory subjects for all students, bringing the total number of mandatory subjects back to six, which was the case earlier, but in 2011, five subjects were made mandatory.
One of the major changes is the introduction of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 30 marks in each subject. This change is aimed at helping students improve their scores by allowing them to recognize correct answers from given options, thereby reducing the difficulty level of the exam.
The decision to make Science and Mathematics compulsory for all students is also seen as an effort to enhance logical thinking and problem-solving skills from an early age.

Previous article
Shillong’s shabby road infra grapples with govt apathy
Next article
NPP slams VPP for ‘politics’ on price rise
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A correction!

Editor, Apropos of the report, "All Saints Cathedral becomes a beacon of celebrations in the city" (ST Dec 20,...
EDITORIAL

Of Unscheduled Power Cuts

The Power Minister’s assurance that there would not be power cuts during the festive season brought a ray...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

How the Government of Meghalaya benefits the minority at the cost of the majority?

By Napoleon S Mawphniang As an advocate and RTI activist, humanist, and, as Eudardo Galeano put it, "the nobodies...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Christmas and the syncretic principle of religion

By Deepa Majumdar The magic of Christmas reaches beyond Christians to affect us all. Unless stone-hearted, we all tremble...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A correction!

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Apropos of the report, "All Saints Cathedral becomes a...

Of Unscheduled Power Cuts

EDITORIAL 0
The Power Minister’s assurance that there would not be...

How the Government of Meghalaya benefits the minority at the cost of the majority?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang As an advocate and RTI activist,...
Load more

Popular news

A correction!

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Apropos of the report, "All Saints Cathedral becomes a...

Of Unscheduled Power Cuts

EDITORIAL 0
The Power Minister’s assurance that there would not be...

How the Government of Meghalaya benefits the minority at the cost of the majority?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Napoleon S Mawphniang As an advocate and RTI activist,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge