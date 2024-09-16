5 Bangladeshi infiltrators detained in Mankachar

Guwahati, Sep 16 /–/Five Bangladeshi infiltrators, including three women, have been detained during a joint operation by teams from Assam Police and Border security Force (BSF in South Salmara-Mankachar district along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Sunday night.

The illegal infiltrators were travelling in an autorickshaw when they were intercepted on Mirjumla Road by Mankachar police around 9pm.

According to reports, they have been identified as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Sabina Akter, Pinki Akter and Santa Begum.

Lauding the achievement of the security forces, Assam chief minister Himanta Buswa Sarma took to social media to inform that the apprehended infiltrators had during interrogation, revealed that they crossed over into the country from Sherpur and that one Indian national, named Pappan from South Salmara-Mankachar, was involved in the infiltration nexus.

“Necessary measures for pushing back the individuals are being undertaken and we are working to unearth this nexus,” Sarma said.

Notably, since the political unrest in Bangladesh, over 50 illegal infiltrators from the neighbouring country have been detected and pushed back over the past few weeks even as security forces have maintained heightened vigil along the international border to prevent any illegal entry.

PTI