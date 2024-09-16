Genelia Deshmukh hugs son in video: ‘All I ever need on a day that feels exhaustive’

Mumbai, Sep 16: Actress Genelia Deshmukh on Monday brightened up the day with an endearing video of herself embracing her baby boy. In a heartfelt post, she shared how this simple, loving moment provides her with all the comfort and rejuvenation she needs on days that feel particularly exhausting.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Genelia, who has 14.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a Reel video in which she can be seen wearing a black tee and hugging her son, who is sitting on her lap. The video is captioned as: “N all I ever need on a day that feels exhaustive already”, followed by a green heart emoji.

On the personal front, Genelia is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. The couple had tied the knot in February 2012, following Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony. They have two sons– Riaan, and Rahyl. The couple had made their acting debut with the 2003 romantic movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’.

Genelia then starred in Tamil movies like ‘Boys’, ‘Sachein’, ‘Chennai Kadhal’, ‘Santosh Subramaniam’, ‘Uthamaputhiran’, and ‘Velayudham’. She has also featured in Telugu films– ‘Satyam’, ‘Samba’, ‘Sye’, ‘Naa Alludu’, ‘Bommarillu’, ‘Sasirekha Parinayam’, and ‘Orange’. The 36-year-old has been a part of Hindi movies like ‘Masti’, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Chance Pe Dance’, ‘Mister Mummy’, and most recently ‘Trial Period’. She next has ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, alongside Aamir Khan. The upcoming sports drama is directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

Genelia also has the Telugu movie ‘Junior’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Riteish was last seen in comedy horror film ‘Kakuda’, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under RSVP Movies.It stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. He also appeared in the crime thriller film ‘Visfot’ alongside Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. Riteish next has ‘Raid 2’, and ‘Raja Shivaji’ in the kitty.

IANS