Tuesday, September 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Centre aware of state’s need for feed mill, vety college: Hek

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Minister in-charge of Animal Husbandry, AL Hek, on Monday, revealed that the central government is well aware of Meghalaya’s need for a feed mill, veterinary college, and hospital, with steps already being taken to make these projects a reality.
During a meeting with officials from the central Ministry, Hek emphasized the importance of establishing a feed mill in Meghalaya, as the state currently relies on expensive feed from outside sources. “If we can have our own feed mill and supply farmers at a subsidized rate, it will greatly benefit them,” Hek stated.
In addition to the feed mill, Hek confirmed that the process of setting up a veterinary college and hospital in the state has already begun. The central government is actively working on ensuring these essential facilities are established in the near future.
When asked about initiatives to make farmers more self-reliant, Hek highlighted the state’s efforts under the Chief Minister’s “CM Elevate” programme, which provides various schemes to both new and experienced farmers to enhance farming practices. He also mentioned the support provided through North Eastern Council (NEC) schemes to help farmers achieve self-sufficiency.
On the issue of rising poultry prices, Hek noted that he is awaiting official data on the matter and assured that action will be taken based on the findings.

Bittersweet BJP may go solo in Gambegre
HC seeks clarity on LiDAR survey
