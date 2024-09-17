HC seeks clarity on LiDAR survey

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The High Court of Meghalaya, in a hearing over the ongoing development of Shillong Airport, reviewed a report submitted on Monday on the Topography and Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) Survey conducted using Aerial LiDAR technology. The case (PIL No. 4/2021) involves the Registrar General of the High Court as the petitioner and the Meghalaya government along with other respondents, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

During the session, Dr N Mozika, representing the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), highlighted the need for further clarification on technical aspects of the project, particularly regarding the earth-cutting requirements and the associated cost estimates. These issues, he noted, would need to be addressed by the technical experts from AAI.

The Advocate General, A Kumar, and the Amicus Curiae, P Yobin, agreed with Dr Mozika’s assessment, acknowledging the complexity of the project and the need for precise information.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh, ordered that the case be listed for further hearing on September 24. The court has directed all necessary officials to be present at the next hearing to provide the required clarifications.

A copy of the report would be shared with the Advocate General and Amicus Curiae prior to the next hearing.

This hearing is part of an ongoing effort to improve infrastructure at Shillong Airport, with safety and efficiency being key considerations in the court’s scrutiny of the development process.