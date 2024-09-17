CS inspects Police Bazar; revamp soon

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: As part of the ongoing efforts to address urban infrastructure issues and improve the quality of life in Shillong’s busiest commercial hub, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, along with officials from Urban Affairs and the Public Works Department (PWD), conducted an inspection of the amenities in the bustling Police Bazar area on Monday. The visit included discussions with local residents, who raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the area’s infrastructure.

Residents highlighted the poor state of the tiles at the market laid over a decade ago, noting that they have become a safety hazard. In response, the officials assured that repairs to the road interlock pavers will likely be completed before Christmas this year.

Another major concern raised was the unsightly and hazardous overhead cables for water, electricity, and internet. Officials informed the community that ducts will be installed to house these utilities, ensuring a more organised and safer environment.

The inspection also touched upon security improvements, with residents reporting that the number of CCTV cameras in the area would be increased to enhance safety. Additionally, Police Community meetings will be initiated to foster stronger ties between law enforcement and the community.

Regarding the issue of hawkers, government authorities confirmed that a relocation plan for registered hawkers is in place. These hawkers will be shifted to designated areas soon, alleviating congestion in the marketplace.

On the topic of transforming Police Bazar into a pedestrian-only zone, residents expressed support for the idea but requested that their input be considered before any final decision is made.

Many residents in the area have school-going children, elderly family members, or sick individuals, making access a critical concern.