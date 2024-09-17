VPP asks govt to take steps to check price rise

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: As the cost of living continues to soar in Meghalaya, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has asked the state government to take measures to rein in the prices of commodities.

The party warned that it will take to the streets if the government fails to give relief to the people.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the VPP suggested certain measures to bring the prices down.

“If these steps are not taken in a timely manner, the VPP will be forced to take further action, including continued agitation, to demand justice for the people of Meghalaya,” cautioned Ricky AJ Syngkon, the VPP’s Shillong MP.

“The VPP strongly believes that such alarming rise in prices is exacerbated by various factors, including the presence of multiple toll gates in the state and national highways,” Syngkon said.

Asking the government to find out the reasons behind “rampant” price rise, especially of essential commodities, he listed down the demands of the VPP.

The demands include regulating and monitoring the functioning of toll gates and check points along highways, ensuring that farmers are not exploited by middlemen and protecting the interest of producers and consumers from unjustified profiteering.

Further, the party demanded that the Food and Civil Supplies department should be strengthened to enforce the prices fixed by the government and that the government should address the problem of widespread violations of price controls.

Another demand is addressing the transportation challenges caused by the Umiam bridge being unsuitable for the movement of heavy vehicles carrying goods (including essential commodities) to the city which are now forced to take longer routes.

“Given that Meghalaya is dependent on supplies from outside the state, the government must urgently explore and create shorter alternate routes to ease the movement of goods. We hope that the government will act swiftly to address these concerns and work towards providing relief to the citizens of the state,” Syngkon said.

He also said that the steep escalation of prices has caused immense distress to the common people, especially the poor and marginalized sections, calling for an immediate and effective intervention by the state government.

Reminding the government of the VPP’s September 13 sit-in demonstration against price rise, he said as the Opposition was not given a chance to raise this pertinent issue during the recently-concluded Assembly session, the party had no other option but to take this matter to the streets.

“The people of Meghalaya are suffering. It is the responsibility of the government to take immediate steps to tackle this issue,” he said.