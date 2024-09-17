Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Dynastic politics overshadow Gambegre bypoll

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The Gambegre Assembly seat has become the stage to play out dynastic politics in Meghalaya.
The constituency was vacated by Saleng A Sangma of Congress after he was elected to the Tura parliamentary seat, necessitating a bye-election.
The National People’s Party is all set to field Mehtab Chandee, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who took the baton from his father, the late Purno Agitok Sangma, along with siblings James and Agatha Sangma.
Sangma senior was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, a Union minister, and the Chief Minister of the State. While James Sangma, a former Cabinet minister, lost the 2023 Assembly polls, Agatha Sangma lost the Lok Sabha elections in April.
Mukul Manda Sangma, Conrad Sangma’s predecessor, has not been far behind in dynastic politics.
His party, the Trinamool Congress is fielding Sadhiarani Sangma in Gambegre. She is the MDC of the GHADC and the wife of Mukul Sangma’s brother and former minister Zenith M Sangma, who lost the last Assembly polls.
Mukul Sangma is Meghalaya’s longest-serving chief minister but his nine years in the top job on the trot is likely to be broken by Conrad Sangma.
The former CM has two more members of his family in politics. While wife Dikkanchi D Shira, a former MLA, lost the last Assembly polls, daughter Miani D Shira continues to be a legislator as the representative of Ampati.
Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma defended the move of the NPP to field the CM’s wife from Gambegre. “People from Gambegre requested madam to be the candidate and party leaders had to listen to the request,” he said.
He also defended the dynasty politics in the party, saying a pastor would want his children to be pastors while an IAS officer would also want his children to be IAS officers to serve the people.
Earlier, he said the main fight in Gambegre would be between the NPP and the TMC as “people know Congress does not have a future”. He also claimed many Congress and TMC leaders have joined the NPP ahead of the bypoll.

Previous article
Panel to visit all schools to study edn shortcomings
Next article
Rakkam: Beef ban seekers are extremists
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rakkam: Beef ban seekers are extremists

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: Cabinet Minister Rakkam Sangma on Monday described propagators of beef ban as extremists...
MEGHALAYA

Panel to visit all schools to study edn shortcomings

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: The state’s Education Department will constitute a fact-finding committee to study the factors...
MEGHALAYA

VPP asks govt to take steps to check price rise

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: As the cost of living continues to soar in Meghalaya, the Voice of...
MEGHALAYA

CS inspects Police Bazar; revamp soon

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: As part of the ongoing efforts to address urban infrastructure issues and improve...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rakkam: Beef ban seekers are extremists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: Cabinet Minister Rakkam Sangma...

Panel to visit all schools to study edn shortcomings

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: The state’s Education Department...

VPP asks govt to take steps to check price rise

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: As the cost of...
Load more

Popular news

Rakkam: Beef ban seekers are extremists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: Cabinet Minister Rakkam Sangma...

Panel to visit all schools to study edn shortcomings

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: The state’s Education Department...

VPP asks govt to take steps to check price rise

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 16: As the cost of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img