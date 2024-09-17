Rakkam: Beef ban seekers are extremists

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Cabinet Minister Rakkam Sangma on Monday described propagators of beef ban as extremists and termed as “drama” a cow vigilante group’s decision to hold a rally in Shillong on October 2 against cow slaughtering.

The public opinion is that the government should immediately issue a statement denying permission for the “Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra”. The Nagaland government has already done so.

Asked if the Meghalaya government will prohibit the event, Sangma told reporters the group should not unnecessarily create any drama and understand the diversity of the nation.

“I only request them not to have this kind of a drama. They can have this programme in other places of the country successfully,” Sangma said.

Earlier, he had expressed resentment over the proposed rally, stating that the organisers of the event are illiterate and they have no idea about the Constitution and the diversity of the nation.

Describing them as “extremists”, he said they are nobody to advise people what they should eat and what they should not. He said the world used to eat beef in the olden times.

“Nobody on earth can force me to stop eating a food I like and beef is my favourite food,” the minister said and urged people not to link beef to any religion.

He viewed the event as an attempt to create a divide in the society and fan communal passion.

VPP demands ban on yatra

The VPP has asked the state government to deny permission for the Yatra. It warned that the Yatra could disturb peace and communal harmony in the state.

“While we fully support and uphold the principle of freedom of religion as enshrined in our Constitution, we are deeply troubled by the potential implications that such an event could have on communal harmony in our state,” said the VPP’s Shillong MP Ricky J Syngkon in a letter written to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

He said the VPP believes that the freedom to practice one’s faith is a fundamental right but if it disturbs others or attempts to impose beliefs regarding what people should eat, how they should live, or what they should believe in, then such activities threaten the very fabric of the society.

“Meghalaya is known for its diversity, peace, and mutual respect across communities. Any event that may cause unrest or provoke tensions among different communities should be approached with extreme caution. We are concerned that this proposed Yatra could lead to division and disrupt the peaceful co-existence of communities in Meghalaya,” he said.

Stressing that the state’s social and cultural diversities must be respected, he said, “We cannot allow events that may seek to undermine or challenge this balance. Such actions have the potential to create misunderstanding and resentment, which may eventually lead to communal disharmony.”

“Given the sensitive nature of our state’s social fabric, we strongly urge the government not to allow the Yatra to take place. The safety, peace, and unity of the people of Meghalaya must be the government’s top priority, and any event that threatens to disrupt these values should not be permitted,” he added.

The Yatra is being planned by the representatives of Jagatguru Shankaracharya Ji Maharaj.