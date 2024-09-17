Illegal liquor, narcotics & valuables seized in Haryana: Poll official

Shillong, September 17: Illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuables of Rs 26.82 crore have been seized in the election-bound Haryana, Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said on Tuesday.

He said the police along with other agencies have been maintaining strict vigilance. Since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, actions have been taken by the Police Department, the Income Tax Department, the Excise and Taxation Department, the state Goods and Services Tax, the Railway Protection Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau, he said.

Agarwal said over Rs 4.73 crore in cash has been seized by the police, the Income Tax Department and the state Goods and Services Tax Departments.

In addition, various agencies have seized more than 3,26,017 litres of illegal liquor of over Rs 9.82 crore. This includes over 2,39,170 litres of illegal liquor of more than Rs 7.80 crore seized by the state police and over 86,121 litres worth more than Rs 1.96 crore seized by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Besides, other agencies have seized 725 litres of illegal liquor worth over Rs 4 lakh.

Agarwal further said agencies have seized over 2,339 kg of narcotics of Rs. 6.76 crore. Among these, the police seized narcotics of Rs 5.92 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau seized narcotics of Rs 59 lakh, and the Railway Protection Force seized narcotics of Rs 0.35 lakh. Other agencies have also seized narcotics of over Rs 23 lakh.

He said the state police and other agencies have seized valuable metals of more than Rs 3.10 crore, totalling 48,908 grams. Apart from this, the state police and other agencies have seized other items worth more than Rs 2.41 crore.

Haryana will go to the polls for 90-member Assembly on October 5 with the ballot count on October 8. (IANS)