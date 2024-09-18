Activist opposes public communication policy  

Tura, Sep 18: After the TUR from Khasi Hills and other civil societies expressed opposition to the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024, social activist from Tura Cherian Momin has raised concern over the recent government notification claiming the move infringes upon fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and runs counter to the rulings of the Supreme Court of India.

“At the core of this policy lies a requirement that individuals and organizations disseminating news or content on social media platforms within the state of Meghalaya must register with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). While this policy may be presented as an effort to regulate media, uphold public order, or combat misinformation, its real implications are far more troubling.

By forcing individuals and organizations to register and submit to state scrutiny, this policy directly undermines the freedoms of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Furthermore, the policy disproportionately impacts marginalized communities, independent journalists, and social media activists, all of whom play critical roles in the health of Meghalaya’s democratic ecosystem,” Momin said, in a statement.

Momin also referred to several cases in the past where the Supreme Court gave its judgement against such restrictions over the rights of the citizens.

Quoting Article 19(1) (a) of the Indian Constitution, Momin said that the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024 represents a direct infringement upon this right by imposing bureaucratic controls over those sharing information on social media.

“Requiring individuals or organizations to register before disseminating news introduces an unreasonable and unconstitutional hurdle to the exercise of free speech. It creates an atmosphere of fear and suspicion around independent journalism and online activism. This, in turn, discourages citizens from voicing dissent, sharing important information, or holding those in power accountable,” he added.

According to Momin, the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024 establishes a gatekeeping mechanism for information dissemination. By requiring individuals and organizations to register with the DIPR, it grants the state the power to decide who is “accredited” and who is not. This sets up a dangerous precedent where the state becomes the arbiter of truth, effectively deciding which voices are worthy of being heard, he added.

Momin also felt that the new policy would also impact the marginalized communities and independent journalists.

“While this policy threatens free speech in general, it disproportionately impacts marginalized communities, activists, and independent journalists who rely on social media to raise awareness about issues often ignored by mainstream media. These groups already face numerous obstacles in accessing traditional media platforms, and the new bureaucratic requirements add further barriers to their efforts,” he said, adding the social media was a vital tool for marginalized communities to highlight the injustices they face.

Momin further observed that the policy was contradictory with the Information Technology Act, 2000, which already provides a legal framework for regulating harmful content online, including defamation, hate speech, and misinformation.

“The DIPR’s requirement to accredit individuals or organizations involved in sharing news on social media is not only redundant but also creates a parallel system of regulation that conflicts with the existing legal framework. While the fight against misinformation and harmful content online is important, it should never come at the expense of fundamental rights. The policy not only violates the right to freedom of speech and expression but also threatens the very foundations of a democratic society,” he said, while urging the government to reconsider the policy as well as withdraw the notification and ensure that any future policies fully respect the rights enshrined in the Constitution.