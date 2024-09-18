Don’t disturb M’laya’s peace: Minister warns ‘gau rakshaks’

SHILLONG, Sep 17: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has asked a right-wing group planning a rally in Shillong on October 2 against cow slaughtering not to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Pointing out that Meghalaya is a peaceful state where people have their own culture and customs, she asked the group not to disturb the culture and the practices of the locals.

“You have no business doing it and we cannot allow this political drama to disturb the peace of people,” Lyngdoh said, making it clear that no group should enforce or propagate a ban on something which is not suitable in Meghalaya.

Insisting that mutual respect has to be maintained so India remains a vibrant democracy, she slammed the group saying that it is coming to Meghalaya as a guest and propagating something which is hurting the sentiments of the people.

She said anyone, who is trying to disturb peace in Meghalaya, should be taken to task.

The HSPDP Youth Wing urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to deny permission for the “Gau Swachh Sthapana Bharat Yatra”, being planned in Shillong on October 2 given the threat it poses to law and order.

In a letter addressed to Sangma, HSPDP Youth Wing general secretary Pynshai Joel Dkhar said the Yatra’s focus on cow protection and purification may be perceived as exclusionary and divisive, and it could lead to conflicts and unrest.

He said the party understands the importance of promoting animal welfare and cleanliness but the involvement of Gau Rakshak groups, known for their controversial methods, raises concerns about the programme’s true intentions and potential consequences.

The HSPDP Youth Wing urged Sangma to deny permission for the Yatra, stating that it might foment communal tensions and social unrest, promote vigilantism and undermine the rule of law.

“Affiliation of exclusionary and divisive messaging along with controversial involvement of Gau Rakshak groups are a serious concern to the citizens of the state who are very much against the mission and intention of the said Yatra,” Dkhar said.