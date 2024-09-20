Friday, September 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews

RG Kar scam: CBI gets clues of Sandip Ghosh illegally awarding contracts to biz entity

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Sep 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the case of financial irregularities in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have secured crucial clues about how its former principal, Sandip Ghosh had illegally awarded contracts for sophisticated and technical projects to a particular business entity which did not have the requisite expertise and experience in the field.

One such example, said sources, was related to the setting up of a skill laboratory for medical students at R.G. Kar, the contract for which was awarded to Ghosh’s confidant Maa Tara Traders, whose owner Biplab Sinha is already in judicial custody in the financial irregularities case.

Sources said the most crucial clause of the concerned entity having requisite expertise and experience in implementing similar technical projects was overlooked in this case. Secondly, sources said, the bid price at which the contract was awarded to Maa Tara traders for implementing the said projects was doubtfully high.

While the contract was awarded to Maa Tara Traders at a bid price of little over Rs 2.97 crore, there was an example at the same point of time of a similar skill laboratory being set up at another medical college and hospital at a price of just around Rs 70 lakh. Sources said that the investigating officials are now investigating how much Ghosh personally gained financially by awarding the contract to an entity without requisite expertise and that too at a much higher rate than the standard rates for such projects.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the case, has secured crucial clues on how Sinha, the owner of Maa Tara Traders, had floated multiple business entities to bag contracts for the supply of medical and non-medical material and maintenance-related work orders in the hospital.

The ED, which has started an investigation into the money laundering angle in the case after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), has tracked paper trails of three such entities, all floated and owned by Sinha, which were regular participants in the bids for tenders floated by RG Kar authorities.

IANS

Previous article
Trinamool councillor arrested on charges of abducting Tripura-based businessman
Next article
deneme bonus veren siteler Türkiye Casino – Canlı casino
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

  Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) brought together top industry leaders, HR...
News Alert

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked more scalps as India reduced Bangladesh to...
NATIONAL

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily disabled its YouTube channel after it was hacked...
MEGHALAYA

Six senior journalists felicitated in Meghalaya Media Meet

Shillong, Sep 20: The first Meghalaya Media Meet was organised by the State Government today in the city...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and...

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed...

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Kaaryam 1.0: USTM hosts national HR conclave

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Sep 20 : The University of Science and...

1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8

News Alert 0
Chennai, Sep 20: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed...

Supreme Court’s Youtube channel hacked

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img