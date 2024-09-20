Surge in petty crimes in city linked to minor drug addicts

Shillong, Sep 19: The Shillong residents are deeply concerned as minor drug addicts are increasingly found to be involved in burglary and theft cases in various localities of the city.

The incidents have made the residents worry about the safety of their homes and businesses. Many have reported break-ins, pickpocketing and vandalism.

What is more alarming is that theft cases are taking place in broad daylight. People are now afraid of leaving their houses.

Several incidents of theft, caught on CCTV, are circulating on social media. The thieves would take away even a pair of shoes and flower pots.

Dawan Syiemlieh, a shop owner in Laitumkhrah, is a victim of pickpocketing.

“It happened last week on a busy street. Somebody stole my phone and wallet. I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” she said.

Linking these crimes with increasing drug abuse, another resident Banrihun Rynjah, who lives near Malki Point, said, “We see people here taking drugs openly after a time in the evening. Somebody or the other is lying on the road. Sometimes, you find that familiar faces are involved in these crimes.”

Many believe that the rise in petty crimes is a direct consequence of unemployment and drug abuse.

“We see a lot of familiar faces, some of whom are involved in substance abuse. It’s troubling because we know the kind of problems drugs bring. The rising crime rate is one of them,” said Wanbri Thangkiew.

Kaion Lamare, a student from Laitumkhrah, said, “We don’t see the police around. Maybe, more surveillance cameras and community involvement could help. Right now, people are living in constant fear.”

Rangbah Shnong of Laban, Edward Kharwanlang said drug addicts were found involved in only three cases of theft and burglary in the locality so far.

He said they managed to nab one of the drug addicts. The Dorbar Shnong gave him a punishment that he will sweep the roads of the locality for a month.

To a query, Kharwanlang said a small number of youths from the locality are into drug addiction.

Lumshatsngi Rangbah Shnong, Kyrsoi Bok Nongbri said only two cases of theft and burglary were committed in the locality. He said a mobile phone, a laptop and a computer were stolen.

Nongbri said the Dorbar Shnong has advised residents to remain vigilant if they find outsiders.

“There are only a few drug users in the locality since our surveillance is very strong,” he said.

Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) secretary, Marco Mitri said the cases of petty crimes have gone down compared to the past due to the efforts of various Dorbar Shnongs of different localities of Mawlai.

He said the MTD managed to nab many drug addicts who were involved in the petty crimes.

“We managed to put 42 drug users at a temporary rehabilitation centre set up in Mawlai. This effort has greatly helped,” Mitri, who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Kynton Massar, said.

Stating that 15 “hardcore” drug users have shifted to different rehabilitation camps, he said they have asked the family members and parents to take care of them in their own homes and ensure that they do not create any trouble in the localities.

“We have warned that they will be firmly dealt with if they are caught committing any crime again,” he said.

Nongrim Hills Rangbah Shnong, Bantylli L Narry said they received reports about two-wheeler riders being robbed by drug addicts during evening hours in his locality.

According to him, there are also several cases where the drug users forcibly entered the houses of residents and stole valuables.

He said the Dorbar Shnong, along with the Seng Samla, started patrolling their locality. He insisted the police intensify patrolling and nab those indulging in these crimes. Mawpat Rangbah Shnong, Judah Wahlang said it is impossible for the Dorbar Shnong to deal with these cases involving drug users. He said the petty crimes will get reduced by 80% if there is intensified patrolling by the police.

In most cases, the addicts involved were nabbed by the members of pressure groups, youth organizations besides the general public, he said.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger said the police with limited manpower are trying their best to bring down the number of petty crimes.

“We are doing routine patrolling and ‘naka’ in the main commercial areas. But it is difficult to deploy forces to all localities for patrolling due to shortage of manpower. We respond immediately whenever we receive any information of crimes,” Nongtnger said.

He also said that the police have taken the initiative of strengthening the presence of Village Defence Parties so they can assist in the maintenance of law and order and help in curbing crimes.

To a query, Nongtnger said the police do not have the figures on the number of theft and burglary cases committed by drug addicts, adding the police have adopted zero tolerance towards drug peddling.

“We have apprehended around 27 drug users and peddlers at the same time from Butcher Road today,” the SP said.

According to the police crime diary, one Saralin Umdor had lodged a complaint that on September 3 around noon, she found that unknown miscreant(s) broke into her rented residence at Mawlai Phudmuri, and stole one LPG cylinder and one gas connection card.

Leehana Marbaniang lodged a complaint that on August 28 around 1 pm, she found that unknown miscreant(s) cut down and took away several trees from a piece of land belonging to her mother at Langkyrding, Mihngi Block-II, Shillong, without her consent. She said the trees were valued around Rs 6 lakh.

Then, one Rajat Dhar lodged a complaint that on September 2, unknown miscreant(s) broke into his residence at New Kench’s Trace, Shillong and stole jewelries valued around Rs 10 lakh and cash of Rs 10,000.