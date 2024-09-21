Saturday, September 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Centre urges M’laya to tap natural potential in fisheries and tourism

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sep 20: DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has encouraged Meghalaya to fully capitalise on its natural resources for economic gains, particularly in the sectors of fisheries and tourism.
This advice by the DoNER Minister was given during a meeting with Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, AL Hek, at the former’s official residence on Friday.
Highlighting Meghalaya’s vast water resources, Scindia emphasised the tremendous potential of the state’s fisheries sector.
He also assured Hek of full support from the central government, particularly from the Ministry of DoNER, to further develop this sector.
Over the past 12 years, Meghalaya’s fisheries industry has grown significantly, recording a 12.33 per cent increase. Fisheries production has risen from 4,799 MT in 2011-12 to 20,208 MT in 2023-24, with per capita fish consumption increasing from five to 11 kilograms in the last five years.
During the meeting, Hek apprised the union minister of Meghalaya’s commitment to sustainable development in the fisheries sector, which, he added, now engages over 35,000 fish farmers and covers 4,500 hectares of fish culture.
He also informed the union minister that technological advancements have led to an additional 2,299 hectares being added to fish cultivation in Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, Scindia praised the natural beauty of Meghalaya, emphasising its potential for tourism development and livelihood projects linked to livestock and fisheries.
He also expressed a keen interest in promoting investment in traditional and cultural spaces for the benefit of the tribal community.

Previous article
Groups protest against SWGH rape incidents
Next article
Forum voices concern over ‘relocation’ of OST centre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Forum voices concern over ‘relocation’ of OST centre

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Users’ Forum on Friday called on Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to...
MEGHALAYA

Groups protest against SWGH rape incidents

From Our Correspondent TURA, Sep 20: Various groups on Thursday came together to protest against two recent rape incidents...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Unclaimed body The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil Hospital, Shillong, has informed that one unknown male patient,...
MEGHALAYA

Achievement

EK Rangad has been awarded PhD by Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), Shillong, for his thesis titled ‘Intimate...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Forum voices concern over ‘relocation’ of OST centre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Users’ Forum...

Groups protest against SWGH rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Sep 20: Various groups on Thursday...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Unclaimed body The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil...
Load more

Popular news

Forum voices concern over ‘relocation’ of OST centre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Users’ Forum...

Groups protest against SWGH rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Sep 20: Various groups on Thursday...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Unclaimed body The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img