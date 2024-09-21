Centre urges M’laya to tap natural potential in fisheries and tourism

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sep 20: DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has encouraged Meghalaya to fully capitalise on its natural resources for economic gains, particularly in the sectors of fisheries and tourism.

This advice by the DoNER Minister was given during a meeting with Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, AL Hek, at the former’s official residence on Friday.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s vast water resources, Scindia emphasised the tremendous potential of the state’s fisheries sector.

He also assured Hek of full support from the central government, particularly from the Ministry of DoNER, to further develop this sector.

Over the past 12 years, Meghalaya’s fisheries industry has grown significantly, recording a 12.33 per cent increase. Fisheries production has risen from 4,799 MT in 2011-12 to 20,208 MT in 2023-24, with per capita fish consumption increasing from five to 11 kilograms in the last five years.

During the meeting, Hek apprised the union minister of Meghalaya’s commitment to sustainable development in the fisheries sector, which, he added, now engages over 35,000 fish farmers and covers 4,500 hectares of fish culture.

He also informed the union minister that technological advancements have led to an additional 2,299 hectares being added to fish cultivation in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Scindia praised the natural beauty of Meghalaya, emphasising its potential for tourism development and livelihood projects linked to livestock and fisheries.

He also expressed a keen interest in promoting investment in traditional and cultural spaces for the benefit of the tribal community.