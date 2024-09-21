Saturday, September 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Forum voices concern over ‘relocation’ of OST centre

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Users’ Forum on Friday called on Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to express its concern over the proposed relocation of the Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centre from its current location at the Shillong Civil Hospital.
The Forum said that such a move would have far-reaching repercussions for drug users, a marginalised group already facing significant barriers in accessing essential healthcare.
According to the Forum, the OST Centre is more than just a facility for addiction treatment—it serves as a critical lifeline offering a range of healthcare services.
Its current location within the Civil Hospital is vital, as it provides drug users access to mental health support, infectious disease treatment and general medical care, all of which are integral to their well-being.
“The name ‘Civil’ itself signifies that the hospital is meant to serve everyone, regardless of their association, behaviour, or other traits. Relocating the OST Centre would not only limit access to these essential services but also exacerbate the marginalisation and stigmatisation of this vulnerable community,” the Forum stated.
They further noted that the Centre has invested heavily in Meghalaya’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly in combatting HIV/AIDS and other communicable diseases.
The Forum said that the proposed relocation threatens to undermine these investments and undo the progress achieved over the past 15 years.
“It is crucial to recognise that the influence of certain groups, who are not law-enforcing agencies, should not dictate decisions that have such profound negative implications for public health and safety,” the Forum maintained.
They then exhorted the health minister to reconsider the relocation and engage in open dialogue with all stakeholders, including the Meghalaya Drug Users’ Forum, affected communities, healthcare professionals and human rights advocates, before making any final decision.

