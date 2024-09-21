HNYF seeks DC’s action on lack of sericulture activities in WJH

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Sep 20: The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), West Jaintia Zone, has appealed to the deputy commissioner to address concerns regarding the lack of sericulture activities in the district.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the Office of the West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner following findings from an RTI application submitted to the Office of the District Sericulture Officer.

The reply to the RTI application revealed that while there are 22 rearing centres in Jaintia Hills, only a few are currently operational.

Additionally, 14 posts have remained vacant for several years across centres in Moodymmai, Kdiap, Mutapun, Saitsama, and Namdong villages within West Jaintia Hills. The HNYF maintained that 19 individuals, who completed training between 2008 and 2013, are qualified to fill these vacant positions.

Airing concern over the unresolved issues, the HNYF sought swift action from the DC, and urged all Sericulture Demonstrators to discharge their duties properly, which, it added, could provide employment opportunities for the youths and benefit the people of Jaintia Hills as a whole.