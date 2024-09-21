I take criticisms positively: CM

Fraternity discusses digital challenges for conventional journalism

at the first-ever Meghalaya Media Meet

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state’s media fraternity came together on Friday to discuss and find ways to deal with the digital challenges conventional media houses face, at the 1st Meghalaya Media Meet here.

Themed “Redefining Journalism in the Digital Age”, discussions and debates at the meet focussed on navigating the evolving media landscape and its challenges, advantages, and future.

Asserting that there is nothing wrong in agreeing or disagreeing with someone’s viewpoint or policy, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said lots of people think that journalism is a simple art of writing but entails a rigorous training process.

Pointing out that the government will be happy to ensure exposure and training for the media persons of the state, he admitted that the government in general has not done enough to recognise the contributions made by the journalists here.

According to Sangma, as technology moves fast, journalists need to have continuous exposure and adaptation to the latest technology. He also said that he sees everything as positive criticism and news articles allow him to see the other side of the story as well.

Information and Public Relations Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said social media impact is a concern for everyone and there is a need for everyone to know how to use it best.

Calling upon young journalists to ensure conforming to media ethics, she said that the government would like to provide housing facilities and pension schemes for journalists at the earliest.

Later, panel discussions were held on how traditional media can face the onslaught of social media where everyone is sharing information.

Panellists Patricia Mukhim, the editor of The Shillong Times, social activist Avner Pariat, environmentalist Nicky J, and Cherry Kordor Kharshiing, head of the Mass Media Department of St. Anthony’s College dwelt at length on how traditional media can adapt to the challenges of the digital age.

The panellists thought that the government’s recent seeking the registration of social media ‘journalists’ needs to be discussed first with the stakeholders before implementation.

Earlier, during the official function, the chief minister felicitated eight senior journalists who have been serving the media industry for more than 30 years.

They included Manas Chaudhuri, former editor of The Shillong Times, P Marwein, editor of Youth Today, Subroto Bhattacharjee, bureau chief of UNI, RM Shabong, editor of U Rupang, MM Thaiang, editor of Yutip, independent journalists Sanat Chakraborty and Linda Chhakchhuak, and Sanjib Bhattacharjee, photojournalist, The Shillong Times.

Sangma also announced Rs 1 lakh each for the eight veteran journalists from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant.