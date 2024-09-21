Saturday, September 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Pala backs probe against Dhar; silent on defamation notice

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vincent H Pala on Friday backed Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma’s demand for an independent probe into the allegation that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar is involved in illegal drug trade and coal irregularities but chose to remain silent on the Rs 100-crore defamation notice slapped on him by Dhar.
He refused to comment on the defamation suit saying that the matter is sub-judice. He said he will talk about it at an appropriate time.
“…I fully support Mukul’s idea for an investigation. It should be for the last ten years,” Pala said.
His charges have been already rubbished by the state government.
But the former Shillong MP said, “Look at the interview of Dr Sandi Syiem…one in three adolescents in Meghalaya is a drug addict. Dr Syiem runs an organisation and rehabilitation centre and he knows more than you and I.”
“When I made the allegations, I had personally met a few officers who deal with drugs,” Pala said.
He asked the state government what it has done to fight the drug menace. He said if the pressure groups can nab drug peddlers, why the government is silent and not doing it.
The charges involving Dhar refuse to die down even after he had slapped a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Pala. Mukul has kept the issue alive by seeking a central probe.
Dhar issued a legal notice to Pala, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages and an unqualified apology for alleged criminal and civil defamation.
The New Delhi-based legal firm, Sharan and Associates LLP Advocates and Solicitors, had served the legal notice on Dhar’s behalf.

Previous article
Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance
Next article
Assam threatens retaliation over demand for restrictions
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Assam threatens retaliation over demand for restrictions

From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Sep 20: The All Assam United Motor Transport Association (AAUMTA) has threatened to stop...
MEGHALAYA

Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state Congress may not pull out of the NPP-led Executive Committee in...
MEGHALAYA

Cong slams Speaker’s decision to refer disqualification pleas to AG

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Congress on Friday slammed the decision of Assembly Speaker Thomas A...
MEGHALAYA

Centre’s intention on ILP unclear: Kharlukhi

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: NPP’s Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi on Friday said he is not...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam threatens retaliation over demand for restrictions

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Sep 20: The All Assam...

Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state Congress may...

Cong slams Speaker’s decision to refer disqualification pleas to AG

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Congress on...
Load more

Popular news

Assam threatens retaliation over demand for restrictions

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Sep 20: The All Assam...

Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state Congress may...

Cong slams Speaker’s decision to refer disqualification pleas to AG

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 20: The Meghalaya Congress on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img