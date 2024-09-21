Pala backs probe against Dhar; silent on defamation notice

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vincent H Pala on Friday backed Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma’s demand for an independent probe into the allegation that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar is involved in illegal drug trade and coal irregularities but chose to remain silent on the Rs 100-crore defamation notice slapped on him by Dhar.

He refused to comment on the defamation suit saying that the matter is sub-judice. He said he will talk about it at an appropriate time.

“…I fully support Mukul’s idea for an investigation. It should be for the last ten years,” Pala said.

His charges have been already rubbished by the state government.

But the former Shillong MP said, “Look at the interview of Dr Sandi Syiem…one in three adolescents in Meghalaya is a drug addict. Dr Syiem runs an organisation and rehabilitation centre and he knows more than you and I.”

“When I made the allegations, I had personally met a few officers who deal with drugs,” Pala said.

He asked the state government what it has done to fight the drug menace. He said if the pressure groups can nab drug peddlers, why the government is silent and not doing it.

The charges involving Dhar refuse to die down even after he had slapped a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Pala. Mukul has kept the issue alive by seeking a central probe.

Dhar issued a legal notice to Pala, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages and an unqualified apology for alleged criminal and civil defamation.

The New Delhi-based legal firm, Sharan and Associates LLP Advocates and Solicitors, had served the legal notice on Dhar’s behalf.