Congress unlikely to pull out of NPP-led KHADC alliance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The state Congress may not pull out of the NPP-led Executive Committee in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

“We are aware that the damage has been done but we cannot leave. We have to work in such a system where we see what is to be done. We have a strategy and plan and we are on the right track,” MPCC president Vincent H Pala said on Friday.

“We will do something at an appropriate time. We joined because of the push for an amendment to the Sixth Schedule as we thought it would be a gift from Congress to the people of the Northeast,” he said when asked if the party would pull out of the KHADC.

“We want to be involved in the amendment. It is in the process and we cannot leave halfway,” he said.

Left in utter disarray after the defection of its three MLAs to the NPP, Congress had decided to pull out of the NPP-led coalition in KHADC. The decision was arrived at during a meeting of the party attended by block and unit leaders. Pala said the AICC also wants an amendment that is fair and beneficial to the people of Meghalaya. “The BJP, on the other hand, does not keep the people’s interest in mind,” he added.

He said most Congress workers and leaders have agreed not to pull out of the KHADC. “We must adhere to our ideology and ethics, whether we lose or win elections,” he said.

Pala also guaranteed that many turncoats would return to Congress by October 12, beginning with former ministers and MLAs.

“There is no denying the departure of so many MLAs but many want to come back,” he asserted, declining to give a few names.

Pala dismissed theories that his role as the MPCC chief made many Congress leaders quit. “How many of the 12 MLAs who left Congress remained with the Trinamool Congress? A few joined the UDP, NPP and other parties. How can this reflect on my leadership?” he said.