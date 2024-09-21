Saturday, September 21, 2024
‘Proud moment for Rajasthan’, says Dy CM after Devmali selected as best tourist village in India

Jaipur, Sep 21: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Saturday said that ‘it is a proud moment for Rajasthan’ after Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat selected Devmali village as the best tourist village in the country.

“Proud moment for Rajasthan! #Devmali village of Beawar district has been selected as ‘Best Tourist Village’. This village is famous for its rich culture, traditions and natural beauty. The famous temple of Lord #Devnarayan is also located here, which is the main attraction,” the Deputy Chief Minister wrote on X.

She added that the selection of Devmali as ‘Best Tourist Village’ will prove to be helpful in getting international recognition for its historical, cultural and natural heritage. “Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri @gssjodhpurji for selecting Devmali village as ‘Best Tourist Village’ by the Ministry of Tourism!,” she wrote on X.

Devmali village will be awarded ‘best tourist village in India’ on November 27. In the village, no one eats meat or fish and no one drinks alcohol. Burning neem wood and the use of kerosene have been prohibited. There is a famous temple of Lord Devnarayan in this village which lakhs of people visit every year. The village is situated in the middle of the Aravalli hills in the Masuda subdivision. It is situated in an area of about 3000 bighas.

The village is named after Lord Devnarayan. There is not a single pucca house in Devmali village located in Beawar but a beautiful temple of Lord Devnarayan exists on the hill in the village.

“The best tourist village competition was organised by the Ministry of Tourism. It included those villages, which are maintaining rich culture while developing tourism. The other criteria were that it kept balanced social and environmental prospects and promoted community-based values and lifestyle. In this category, Devmali village has been selected as the best tourist village,” Joint Director General of the Ministry Arun Srivastava said.

