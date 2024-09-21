Ri-Bhoi cops feted for exemplary contributions in policing

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Sep 20: Ri-Bhoi Police on Wednesday recognised the exemplary contributions of the department’s officials and personnel in maintaining law and order in the district by holding a special award ceremony.

The event, aimed at celebrating those who have made significant strides in crime prevention and peacekeeping, took place at the Office of the Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police and was attended by Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, as the chief guest.

After giving away the awards, the DGP, in her address, praised the dedication and hard work of the police force in tackling crime and ensuring public safety.

She further encouraged all police personnel in the district to continue working collectively to uphold peace and harmony in the community, ensuring the safety and well-being of the public through their dedicated efforts.

The recipients of the awards included UBC Alan Marbaniang and WPC Wandalin Syiemiong from the 6th Battalion Umran, who brought recognition to the state by winning gold medals at the 73rd All India Police Wrestling Cluster 2024 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Others who were part of the programme include Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, Additional Superintendent of Police Banraplang Jyrwa, and other senior officials from the district.