Activist seeks clarity on recent MPS results

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Sep 20: Social activist Greneth M Sangma has sought clarification from the Secretary of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) over various points in appointing successful candidates following the recent declaration of MPS results.

In a letter to the official, Greneth asked about a candidate who apparently was inducted through the sports quota and was shown as a Garo sportsperson.

He asked whether the recommendation went exclusively under the Garo reserved category or the sports quota.

“It is also observed that under the unreserved category, the names of three candidates have been declared successful, the number of which appears to exceed way beyond the admissible 10 percent as outlined in the standing job reservation policy. Even if at all the fraction of 1.7, which is 10 percent of 17, is to be rounded off to the next higher even number, the maximum admissible should have been only for two candidates,” he asserted.

Further, Greneth also asked for the guidelines and formulae being followed in determining the number of successful candidates when the share percentages result is in the fractions.

He asked for a disclosure of the total marks secured by all 42 candidates that were shortlisted for the final interview, with a break-up of marks obtained in both the written exam and the interview.

Drawing the official’s attention to a controversy that has erupted over a shortlisted candidate, Rahul D Shira, who apparently may not be Garo, the social activist said, “His identity as a member of the Garo community has been questioned by certain sections of the community. It is essential that his identity and background are thoroughly verified in the interest of the community.”